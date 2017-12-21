Tech company makes donation to disability hub run by local charity

Local technology company thewealthworks has donated £500 towards The Disabilities Trust’s ConnectAbility appeal.

The three-year appeal is funding assistive communications technology to maximise disabled individuals’ ability to make choices and communicate.

The first ConnectAbility Hub was opened on October 4 this year at Shinewater Court – a residential purpose-built centre, providing accommodation and support for adults with complex physical disabilities.

It forms part of the nationwide network of support services provided by The Disabilities Trust.

Every December, thewealthworks select a charity to support as an alternative to sending traditional Christmas cards. This year they decided that the ConnectAbility appeal would be a fantastic fit for their company.

Having nearly reached their target of £250,000 thanks to generous community support, the appeal has already transformed many lives by funding assistive communications equipment, such as eye trackers and e-readers, to increase the independence of the people supported by The Disabilities Trust.

Hayley Wicker-Bradbury, Fundraising Manager at The Disabilities Trust, said:

“We are very thankful to thewealthworks for their generous donation. Having opened the first hub in Eastbourne we are very keen to get these set up and running across the country and a donation such as this enables us to make that happen.

“Assistive communication technology can transform the lives of people with disabilities and help them gain greater independence”.

Hannah, one of the service users at Shinewater Court, said: “The ConnectAbility Hub is an essential part of our lives as it enables us to learn and use technology efficiently.”

On Friday 22 December, staff and service users from Shinewater Court will be at Tesco in the Langney Shopping Centre in Eastbourne talking about the ConnectAbility Hub.

If you or your company would like to donate towards ConnectAbility or another appeal for The Trust, email Hayley.Wicker-Bradbury@thedtgroup.org or call 01444 237286.