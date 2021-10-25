Taxi fire on street in Eastbourne
A taxi was seen ablaze on a street in Eastbourne earlier today.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire & Rescue said crews were called at 8.22am to attend the fire in Bolton Road.
The service said, “Firefighters from Eastbourne attended and used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.
“The cause was deemed as accidental and is believed to have been caused by faulty electrics in the engine compartment.”