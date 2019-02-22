Taking a look back at the past on a small scale

ENGSUS00120131203141611
ENGSUS00120131203141611

For this week’s nostalgia pages, we’ve had a dig around in our archives and came across  these four pictures  of Eastbourne’s old model village.

In 1957, the parade ground at the Redoubt fortress was transformed by Benjamin White into a model village, complete with miniature manor house, market square and Abbey.

ENGSUS00120131203141622

ENGSUS00120131203141622

Tonnes of soil were brought into the Redoubt and a river with running water was created.

For around 20 years, the village remained popular but unfortunately, the structure of the Redoubt suffered from neglect and alteration, and the attraction was closed.

ENGSUS00120131203141737

ENGSUS00120131203141737

n 1957, the Parade Ground was transformed by Benjamin White into a model village, complete with miniature manor house, market square and Abbey. Tonnes of soil were brought into the Redoubt and a river with running water was created. For around 20 years, the Model Village was a popular attraction but unfortunately, the actual structure of the Redoubt suffered from neglect and alteration. ''Pictures courtesy of Eastbourne Heritage Service SUS-141004-093727001

n 1957, the Parade Ground was transformed by Benjamin White into a model village, complete with miniature manor house, market square and Abbey. Tonnes of soil were brought into the Redoubt and a river with running water was created. For around 20 years, the Model Village was a popular attraction but unfortunately, the actual structure of the Redoubt suffered from neglect and alteration. ''Pictures courtesy of Eastbourne Heritage Service SUS-141004-093727001