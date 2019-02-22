Taking a look back at the past on a small scale

For this week’s nostalgia pages, we’ve had a dig around in our archives and came across these four pictures of Eastbourne’s old model village.

In 1957, the parade ground at the Redoubt fortress was transformed by Benjamin White into a model village, complete with miniature manor house, market square and Abbey.

Tonnes of soil were brought into the Redoubt and a river with running water was created.

For around 20 years, the village remained popular but unfortunately, the structure of the Redoubt suffered from neglect and alteration, and the attraction was closed.

