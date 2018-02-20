Take on charity challenge

Children’s charity the NSPCC is calling on all walkers, joggers and runners in Sussex to sign up to the South Coast Challenge and help raise funds for the charity’s services.

The event, which takes place on 25 to 26 August, starts in Eastbourne before going on to Beachy Head, through the Seven Sisters Country Park and along the South Downs Way.

After reaching Brighton at the halfway point, challengers head on to Devils Dyke where stunning views lie ahead before the Cathedral spire of historic Arundel comes into view and a welcome finish line.

Challengers can choose from the following distances: full 100 km Challenge from Eastbourne to Arundel; a 2 day 100 km Challenge – starting Saturday morning and early on Sunday; a 50 km Challenge from Eastbourne to Hove; a 50 km Challenge – from Hove to Arundel and a 23 km Challenge from Eastbourne to Alfriston.

Kate Hershkowitz, explained: “The South Coast Challenge is not just an endurance event – it’s an amazing personal journey.

“You can take the walk at your own pace or up the challenge and aim to finish in less than 24 hours.

“We’ll give you all the support you need to see you through to the finish line.

“Why not sign up with friends, or join with work colleagues and sign up as a team. The route is fully signed and participants will receive maps. It is supported by pace walkers, marshals, medics and masseurs, with regular food and rest stops. For more email challenges@nspcc.org.uk.”

