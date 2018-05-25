Take a look at ex-Navy boat

Members of the Sovereign Harbour-based Maritime Volunteer Service (MVS) Unit are getting ready to welcome members of the public on board its training vessel over the bank holiday weekend.

The MVS volunteers have been working hard on the sea training charity’s Eastbourne-based national training vessel, called East Sussex One, over the past two months. The 17 metre long ex-Navy launch has been ashore in the boatyard for extensive maintenance work and repainting, to make sure she is in top notch condition for a busy season ahead.

David Hughes, head of the unit, said, “We look forward to showing off our vessel to as many of the public as possible. We will be open all three days, from midday to 5pm, and will be very easy to spot, alongside a pontoon right in front of Sovereign Harbour’s waterfront restaurants.

“Children will also be welcome on board, and have the opportunity to ‘steer’ the ship, as long as they are accompanied by a responsible adult.”

The volunteers say they are happy to share their experiences and anybody interested in boating or the sea is also welcome to come along to one of their Tuesday evening meetings to find out more. The MVS welcomes everyone, from complete beginners right up to master mariners.

Mr Hughes added, “We will once again be running a series of series of evening sea experience trips for youth groups, this year including local Sea Cadets and Scouts.”

Call 07481 909310 or email mvseastsussex.hou@gmail.com for information.