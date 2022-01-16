Newhaven Coastguard was alerted to the incident on Saturday morning (January 15).

A Coastguard incident report, on social media, said the Newhaven team was called to a report of a dog stuck on a groyne and cut off by the tide.at Peacehaven.

The statement read: "Two rescue swimmers were deployed to secure and rescue the dog.

The dog was rescued and reunited with its owners. Photo: Newhaven Coastguard

"The owners [were] very grateful to have their pet rescued."

The Coastguard said the owner did 'exactly the correct thing', in calling 999 and asking for the Coastguard, adding: "Never attempt self rescue.

"[In a] coastal emergency, dial 999 and ask for Coastguard."

Newhaven Coastguard's second call-out of the day was to assist four people on a boat, which had broken down and drifted ashore at Tide Mills.

Two rescue swimmers were deployed to secure and rescue the dog.

A spokesperson said: "Once the persons on board were brought ashore safety the vessel was secured and assistance made for a recovery refloat on tonight's tide."

In an update on Saturday evening, the Coastguard said the vessel had safely re-floated.

