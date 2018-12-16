Sussex weather outlook: Milder conditions on the way but more rain

The freezing conditions the county has experienced in the last few days are expected to give way to milder weather, according to the Met Office.

Today (Sunday, December 16) will be sunny, breezy and mainly dry during the morning, though a few showers are expected later on the south coast.

The winds will drop during the afternoon, the Met office said, but becoming increasingly cloudy, with rain arriving in the west by evening.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 9°C.

Tonight there will be outbreaks of rain everywhere, but becoming dry and chilly overnight with clear spells developing, according to the Met Office.

The minimum temperature is expected to be 1°C.

Tomorrow (Monday, December 17) will see a dry, bright, and chilly start, with mist clearing to leave a dry day with mild sunny spells.

But it is expected to turn cloudier and breezier through the afternoon, with rain arriving later.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 11°C.

According to the Met Office the outlook for Tuesday (December 18) to Thursday (December 20) will be cloudy and windy with outbreaks of rain on Tuesday, but milder than recent days.

Wednesday (December 19) is expected to be brighter, cooler and less windy, with occasional heavy showers.

Thursday is expected to be similar, with bright and breezy weather and further showers.