Sussex weather and your chance of seeing the Perseid meteor shower

Anyone in Sussex hoping to spot the Perseid meteor shower tonight could be in luck as cloud in the evening is set to make way for clear skies.

The shower is at its peak tonight and tomorrow and, as with last night, cloud is likely to obscure any view of the 100 ‘shooting stars’ an hour until around midnight.

However, unlike last night, most areas in the county are due to have clear skies.

This evening temperatures are due to fall to around 16degC with gusts of around 20mph from the west.

Tomorrow (Tuesday August 14), some early sunshine will disappear as the skies turn cliudy and overcast.

The temperature is set to peak around 22 to 24degC with some gentle breezes.

The pollen count will be low - sunrise 5.46 and sunset at 8.20pm.

The forecast for the week at the moment is for a mix of sunshine and showers, with heavy rain expected on Thursday.