Sussex town centre shop fire: two sent to hospital

A fire at a shop in a Sussex town centre has led to two people being sent to hospital, according to the fire service.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said that they were called at 4.02pm to reports that the Premier Express in High Street, Shoreham, West Sussex, was on fire.

The fire at the Premier Express store in High Street, Shoreham

Four fire engines were sent to the scene. According to a spokesman, the fire was in the basement but no-one was in the building.

The immediate area was evacuated so crews could tackle the fire, and Sussex Police closed off a section of the High Street, which is also the A259.

On Monday, a spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire was extinguished using two high pressure hoses, with crews using six sets of breathing apparatus. The premises was fully ventilated.

"Our crews left the scene at 18.20, leaving the premises in the hands of the utilities provider and building owner.”

Paramedics were also at the scene.

On Monday, a spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said they sent two ambulances to the scene. They said: "Two patients were taken to Worthing Hospital, one with breathing problems after smoke inhalation and another with a head injury after a fall."