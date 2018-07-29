Sussex set for week of showers and sunny spells

Sussex is set for a several of showers and sunny spells, according to the Met Office.

Sunday’s showers will continue across the county this evening and overnight.

Monday should see some warm sunny spells along with scattered showers.

Heavier showers are also possible.

Tuesday will begin rainy, the Met Office said, with possible thunder.

However this should give way to sunny intervals.

Wednesday and Thursday should be mostly dry and increasingly warm with sunny spells.

