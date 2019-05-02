Sussex school in lockdown due to manhunt for 'machete attacker'

A school in Sussex has been in lockdown due to a police manhunt for a man reportedly armed with a machete.

According to Sussex Police, at 10am today, police were called to an address in Stoney Lane, Shoreham, West Sussex, after a report that a man had forced entry and assaulted a woman and a man there.

Police are at the scene of the incident in Stoney Lane, Shoreham

The man was understood to have a machete with him, but no firearms, police said.

He had left the address before police arrived and officers have been searching the area to make sure he is arrested 'without injury to any other people', according to police. The police helicopter is at the scene to help the search.

The woman and man are not thought to have been seriously injured, police said.

Due to the incident, Shoreham Academy has been on lockdown for part of today.

On the website of the school, which borders Stoney Lane, a statement was published this morning. It said: “We moved into a partial lockdown situation 1 hour ago while we checked on an incident in the locality.

“After checking with the police, we have been assured that there is no longer an increased risk level for the school, and the day will continue as normal.”

At 2pm, a spokesman for Sussex Police said the man was still at large.

