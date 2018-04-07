Sussex participants wanted for new Channel 4 show

An ‘exciting’ new show, which will see young people reconnected with long-lost families members, is looking for participants from Sussex.

The new programme on Channel 4 will help people aged 17 and above who have lost touch with their mum, dad, brother or sister to reconnect with them.

A spokesman for the show, which is called One Click Away, said: “In today’s world, it’s never been easier to connect with people quickly.

“In One Click Away we follow young people as they use social media and mobile technology to contact a family member they’ve never met or not seen for a long time.

“Whilst the simplicity of connecting online might appeal, knowing how to navigate what happens next can be difficult, without additional support.

“Working with expert reunification specialists, these families will reunite and hopefully forge lasting relationships.”

To apply to take part, click to fill in a form here