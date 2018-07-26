Sussex Guild hold fair at Michelham

The Sussex Guild Contemporary Craft Show will take place at Michelham Priory next month.

The event will take place at the priory between August 3 and 5 from 10.30am to 5pm.

For 50 years the Sussex Guild has been exhibiting at Michelham Priory and Gardens.

Exhibitors will show their fine crafts in the Elizabethan barn and in marquees on the lawns.

In addition, Sussex Guild members will be demonstrating chainsaw carving, woodwork, patchwork, creative textiles and jewellery making together with several potters showing their different skills. There is even the chance to make your own piece of pottery.

There will also be a chance to visit the Tudor house, gardens and medieval gatehouse, also meet and see designer makers in action.

Admission includes entrance to the craft show, house and grounds and costs £9.80 for adults and £4.90 for children aged between five and 15. Student and seniors cost £8.80 and disabled people £4.70. A family ticket costs £25.50 for two adults and up to four children.

Gift Aid ticket options are available and parking is free.

For more about Michelham Priory see www.sussexpast.co.uk or call 01323 844224.

For the Sussex Guild see: www.thesussexguild.co.uk or visit its shop and gallery in Lewes.