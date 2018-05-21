Survey at Eastbourne allotments

Allotments in Eastbourne’s Gorringe Road and Tutts Barn Lane have been included in a survey identifying newts ahead of a major housing development nearby.

The council plans to redevelop the Old Pump House in Bedfordwell Road near Whitley Road Bridge and planning permission has been granted for 102 flats and houses and converting the Pump House, which is a listed building.

Extensive surveys have been taking place in recent weeks at the allotments site and a spokesperson for Eastbourne council said it was connected with the planned redevelopment of the Old Pump House.

“Contractors are currently identifying species of newts in the vicinity and this includes searches of the surrounding areas, and assessing elevations of the new build on the site,” said the spokesperson.

The Old Pump House was formerly a pumping station in the 19th century but was then used as a depot and office compound.

Eastbourne council bought the site for an undisclosed figure in April last year.

Contractors are now working on the site after £1.2 million government cash was allocated to the project to decontaminate the land so building work can eventually go ahead.

The cash boost was part of a £866 million Housing Infrastructure Fund for council-led projects across the country that the government said will make housing developments viable and get much-needed homes built quicker.