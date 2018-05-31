Support Relay for Life this weekend

Eastbourne’s Relay for Life 2018 takes place this weekend and is set to be an event full of family fun.

There will be a range of attractions at Eastbourne Sports Park from noon on Saturday (June 2) through to noon on Sunday.

Participants taking part in the event will complete a 24-hour relay in a bid to raise as much cash as possible for Cancer Research UK.

The community event will also celebrate cancer survivors with one of the relay laps being dedicated to those who have won their battle against the disease. The survivors will walk together with a banner and walk to music by the Eastbourne Scottish Pipe Band at 12.15pm.

Before the survivors’ lap, Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd and event organiser Janet Geering will welcome everyone to the event and thank all the participants for giving up their time to help the charity. There will be entertainment throughout the day including music and performances from Pevensey Ukelele Group, Shining Stars, Pentacle Drummers, Pan Up Steel Band and Ratton’s Irish dancers.

There is plenty to keep the kids entertained too with a bouncy castle, face painting, soft play, pony rides and a visit from Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Princesses Jasmine, Ariel and Rapunzel will also sing to the crowds at 1.50pm and be available for photographs afterwards.

Refreshments including a barbecue will be available.

At 9.50pm the Candle of Hope tribute ceremony will begin.

The event is free and open to all.