Sunrises, surfers and Shinewater Lake - Eastbourne through the lenses of our readers
Two sunrises, a surfer and Shinewater Lake in the sunshine... here’s a selection of Eastbouren Herald readers’ photographs.
Alastair Ball took this photograph of Shinewater Lake on a sunny day with a Nikon D3200. He said, "Had a walk round Shinewater Lake for the first time and saw this lovely spot. Thought it was worth a photograph." SUS-190803-104339001
The sun rising over the Ruth-Less war memorial on Butts Brow, by Barry Davis. This photograph of the memorial to the American airmen who died when their aircraft crashed into the South Downs during World War Two was taken with a Canon 5d iii. SUS-190803-104422001