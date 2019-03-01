Sunny scenes in and around Eastbourne, daffodils and animals to brighten up your day
Much of the UK was taken by surprise by early spring-like weather last week, and Eastbourne Herald readers rose to the occasion in style.
Here’s a selection of sunny scenes, daffodils and animals to brighten up your day. Email your photographs as JPEGs to eastbourne.herald@jpimedia.co.uk
A lovely sunny day on Sunday February 24 at Birling Gap, taken by Bob Newton on a Samsung S8. "11 degrees. Mild!!" he said. SUS-190228-093804001
Lara Vaney, aged 14, captured the graceful neck of this swan on Decoy Pond in Hampden Park. SUS-190228-091216001
Carrie Blunden took this sunny shot of the beach looking towards Holywell in glorious sunshine on Tuesday February 26. SUS-190103-093428001
Curious Squirrel in Hampden Park, taken by Don Mackay on an ageing Fuji bridge camera. SUS-190228-091227001
