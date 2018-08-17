Sun set to return to Sussex

After rainy weather swept across the county yesterday the sun is set to return to Sussex today (August 17).

It is expected to be a dry day across the south east with the weather feeling warmer and more humid, according to the Met Office.

Forecasters predict there will be plenty of sunny spells with temperatures as high as 23 °C.

Cloud is due to increase in the afternoon and there will be light winds across the county.

Looking ahead to the weekend the Met Office says it is expected to remain largely dry on Saturday with variable amounts of cloud and some sunny spells.

The warm, dry weather will continue into Sunday with some possibility of light drizzles.