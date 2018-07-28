Young readers can join a team of Mischief Makers for a tour around Beanotown as this year’s Summer Reading Challenge gets underway.

East Sussex libraries are calling on children aged four to 11 to sign up to read six books over the summer. Those taking part will earn stickers – some emitting a mysterious smell - which will lead them to buried treasure.

This year’s challenge is inspired by the much-loved children’s title Beano, which celebrates its 80th anniversary, and features Dennis and Gnasher.

Children signing up for the challenge will be given a colourful collector’s map of Beanotown to keep a record of their Summer Reading Challenge journey. They will need to read a total of six books by Saturday, September 8, to complete the challenge, and this can include ebooks, audio books, picture books and puzzle books.

Book a place at Eastbourne Library on Saturday (July 28) between 2.30pm and 4pm.