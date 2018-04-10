Summer activities for teens

Rock climbing, raft building and the chance to make new friends is being offered to teenagers this summer.

Wealden parents are being advised to encourage their young person to sign up for the National Citizen Service (NCS) summer 2018 programme.

The scheme is delivered in Wealden by south-east charity CXK and open to youngsters between 15 and 17.

Set to start in July, the participants will spend a week at an outbound activity centre by taking part in a range of adrenaline-fuelled activities.

During week two of the programme, the teenagers will spend a week living in university-style accommodation building life skills such as cooking, budgeting and wellbeing.

Louella Collins, programme manager for NCS in Wealden, said, “There’s really no better way to spend £50 this summer - even a pair of trainers costs more than it does for teens to spend some time away from home meeting new people, experiencing new challenges and, most importantly, building confidence and skills like teamwork, communication and leadership during their school holiday.”

There are still places available.

Visit www.ncsyes.co.uk to sign up.