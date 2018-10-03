Successful event for council

Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council is delighted with the response to its Public Information weekend, despite bad weather.

The aim of the day was to raise awareness and encourage all local residents to come and see what services, groups, charities, and organisations are available in the local area.

The day provided an opportunity for people with displays to network and share information with each other.

First Responders, East Sussex Fire and Rescue, Citizens Advice, Care for Carers and lots more organisation’s were on hand to give advice and help to residents.

Despite the very wet day the event was well attended. The chairman of the parish council Cllr John Pritchett BEM and Cllr Christina Lynn, chair of the events committee, have all thanked everybody who attended and those involved for their help and support in making the annual event so popular.