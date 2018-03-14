Students join forces to fight beach pollution

Students from Ratton School joined forces with a number of other Eastbourne schools to take part in a Beach Clean along Eastbourne seafront last Friday.

Helped by staff Mrs Scott-Smith and Mr Crosby, They collected plastics and rubbish, from Holywell to the Pier, and also interesting natural items to analyse what is being washed up and discarded.

Students were also able to take part in art work sessions on the beach at the ‘Spy Glass’ beach hut. T

he beach clean was part of a larger project with the ESP (Eastbourne Schools Partnership).

In workshop sessions following the beach clean students will be designing an art installation to promote awareness of the issues around plastic pollution in our oceans and global environment. The installation and work produced will then go on display at the Birley Centre this summer.

Lorraine Barrow, from the school, said: “This was a fantastic opportunity for our year 7 students who thoroughly enjoyed the day and we hope all the media interest and interviews given by our students will go some way to help promote a ‘one use plastic free’ town here in Eastbourne.”

