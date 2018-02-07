Students help style hit band

Two Level 3 Beauty students from Sussex Downs College enjoyed the experience of applying makeup on a music video shoot for hit band, Toploader, last week.

Isabelle Corby, 17, and Hannah Moore, 18, who are studying Level 3 Beauty Make Up Techniques the College, joined band members from Toploader, on a video shoot at the Regency Mews Studios in Eastbourne.

The students put their makeup artistry skills into practice, applying subtle makeup to the male members for their HD video shoot.

Sussex Downs College alumni Josh Paine-Lewis, 25, from Eastbourne, was also involved with the music video shoot, having been invited by the band to assist with filming.

Lecturer Louise Weller said: “The girls did a fantastic job and this experience has been wonderful for their portfolio.”

Toploader. who hail from Eastbourne, are releasing their new album shortly.

