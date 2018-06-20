Students encouraged to make town better

An initiative to engage young people across Eastbourne in creative thinking and problem solving in their town has held its inaugural event.

Eastbourne Schools Partnership is working on a joint venture with Old Town resident Lord Ralph Lucas called Your Town Your Ideas Your Future.

Your Town Forum SUS-180620-144358001

The project started with the aim to celebrate the Year of Engineering 2018 and has grown into the initiative for young people to get involved.

At the first event, the project kicked off with young people sharing their perceptions of the town with professionals working across ten different sectors.

They were asked to creatively explore the things they like and don’t like about Eastbourne and the local area.

Young people then chose to spend time in two different areas exploring how that sector could better respond to the needs and concerns of young people and they worked together on creative solutions.

Your Town Forum SUS-180620-144327001

The initiative was developed by Culture Shift, and builds on their Creative Café model, where young people meet professionals from local businesses.

Reframed as a youth consultation event, the Creative Café was delivered with input from the East Sussex Participation Team, the local authority and professionals from a range of sectors from the police to the creative industries.

Organisers said all volunteered their time to make the event relevant and engaging for young people.

Lord Lucas said, “We have had an inspiring time listening to Eastbourne’s pupils’ ideas for making things work better in our town – and helping them realise that they can really happen.”

Your Town Forum SUS-180620-144110001

Schools taking part in the initiative include Eastbourne Academy, Eastbourne College, Gildredge House, St Catherine’s College, Cavendish, Causeway, Ratton and Willingdon schools.

All will focus on developing two or three specific ideas each returning for an interim meeting and advice session in October before making a final presentation in December to a board of professionals in the hope of securing funding to make the winning concepts take shape.