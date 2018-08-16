Student project aims to prevent an assault

A student has designed a personal protection device for her final project after her sister was mugged.

Personal safety is a cause close to Solent University graduate Sophie Walter’s heart. After her sister was mugged in Manchester, Sophie decided to base her final project on a personal protection device to combat and prevent assault, that remained stylish as well as providing safety.

Sophie, from Eastbourne, said, “I decided to create a product that would be able to combat and prevent assault. I wanted to create a product that was accessible to anyone in the UK, at an affordable price, but was also fashionable and wouldn’t stand out as a personal protection product.

“Throughout my final project I researched the market itself, while discovering facts and statistics concerning the crimes.

“With consumer input I created the SideKick brand that would produce a personal safety bracelet that would be able to track locations, send alerts to emergency contacts via being synced to a SideKick app, as well as having waterproof properties enabling the user to use the product at all times.

“My inspiration first came from my sister being mugged in the streets on Manchester.

“I am personally affected by these crimes, and felt great passion to research an idea and product to create a protection barrier for people who might need it.”