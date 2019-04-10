Student assaulted on Eastbourne seafront

Police are investigating after a 17-year-old foreign student was assaulted while sheltering from the rain under Eastbourne Pier with a group of friends on Monday (April 8).

Police say the group was approached by some teenage boys at about 8.30pm.

The teenage boys damaged the victim’s phone and one of then then grabbed the student and punched him in the face.

He was taken to hospital by his host family and was found to have suffered a fractured jaw.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information about it should contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 1425 of 08/04.