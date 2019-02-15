String of burglaries in Eastbourne – did you see anything?

Police are appealing for information following a series of burglaries in Eastbourne.

A burglar stole a wi-fi router and attempted to steal a safe from a shop in Terminus Road last Friday (February 8), police said. The crime reference number is: 47190021765.

Eastbourne newsagent vows to carry on after knifepoint robbery

The same day, a burglary was said to have happened at a premises in Seaside. Computer towers were stolen (reference: 471900022746), police said.

The following day (February 9) a shed was broken into and a telescope reported stolen from a property in Filching Road (reference: 47190022927)

On Tuesday (February 12), a van and business unit were broken into in Stables Lane. Police said tools were stolen (reference: 47190023863)

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any of the above incidents, contact police online, email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting the reference number provided.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org