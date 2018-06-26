Strikes suspended at Eastbourne and Hailsham schools

Strikes due to take place at schools in Eastbourne and Hailsham tomorrow (Wednesday) have been called off at the eleventh hour.

Members of the National Education Union were to take part in a day of industrial action but a union spokesperson has just confirmed the strikes had been cancelled.

The spokesperson said, “Strike action called by the National Education Union at the six East Sussex schools has been suspended because of significant progress in negotiations.

“This means Hailsham Community College, Pashley Down, Bourne Primary, Cavendish, Ratton and Ocklynge are not on strike tomorrow.”