Strap in for Seatbelt Week

Sussex Safer Roads Partnership is reminding road users of the dangers of not belting up in their cars as it was revealed that an estimated two million drivers in the UK are still not wearing a seatbelt when they’re driving,

The figures were released to mark the start of a week long campaign running until Sunday March 18. Along with colleagues at the Sussex Police Roads Policing Unit, the SSRP wants to reach the last 5 per cent of drivers who do not see the benefits of seatbelts.

A police spokesperson said, “As well as roads policing unit officers catching offenders during patrols, the Sussex safety camera team is also able to capture offences as part of the day-to-day work.

“They caught 653 last year, on top of their work for speeding and mobile phone offences, including one driver who received a £120 seatbelt fine, ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £700 in costs after maintaining his innocence all the way to court.”

Chief Inspector Warren Franklin said, “Statistics suggest drivers and passengers aged 17–34 have the lowest compliance rates, combined with the highest collision rates and you are twice as likely to die in a collision if you are not wearing your belt.

“All vehicle occupants must strap in to save lives. An unbelted passenger could become an in-car missile in a collision, ricocheting around the vehicle at 30-60 times their body weight in a 30mph crash, so do not drive off until everyone is wearing their belt.”