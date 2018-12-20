Still time to take part in elf hunt

The free Elf on the Shelf Hunt is taking place in Little Chelsea once again.

The fun children’s event started at the beginning of the month but there is still time to take part now the schools have broken up. The event will run until Christmas Eve and has many has many participating shops in Grove Road and South Street.

The cute little elves will be hidden in shop windows and some of the cheeky chappies have actually snuck inside and hidden inside the shops with the elf hunt poster on their window. Children need to collect an elf hunt form before locating 15 elves with all children under 10 receiving a sweet prize.

Tesco Grove Road is supporting this event in Little Chelsea by providing prizes and Ashprint is helping with the printing. Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce has been thanked for organising the elves and Eastbourne Borough Council has provided the pantomime tickets.

Prizes to be drawn are Eastbourne pantomime tickets, an electronic tablet, board game and scooter. All completed forms will be entered into the main prize draw on January 5.

To get your little ones involved, pick up an entry form from any of the participating businesses in Little Chelsea or the tourist information in Cornfield Road.

Completed forms are to be delivered to The Art House or Tesco in Grove Road.