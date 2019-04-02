Stephen Lloyd MP explains his latest Brexit indicative votes

Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd has explained the decisions behind his votes over the indicative Brexit options in Parliament last night (April 1).

Of the four options put forward by MPs, Mr Lloyd voted ‘yes’ for a Customs union and ‘yes’ for a Common Market 2.0.

He did not vote on the option for a second public vote and did not vote on the option to give Parliament the power to determine the next steps.

This comes after the MP voted ‘yes’ last Wednesday (March 27) on Joanna Cherry’s motion to revoke Article 50 if the UK gets within days of leaving without a deal – a vote he was criticised for by some.

Mr Lloyd said, “I kept my promise to the town as I always do, and voted for the first two options as they would be withdrawing from the EU; abstained from the confirmatory vote option as I’ve promised I’d not back calls for a second referendum.

“And this time, unlike last week, did not support the revoke motion because though it kept the element which swung me last Friday; that we would ‘only’ revoke if a direct choice against leaving with no deal; they had added a line demanding a second referendum. And as I’ve already pointed out, this would breach my promise to our town.”

None of the proposals received a majority in the second round of voting, though the Customs union option lost by just three votes.

“What this means is complete impasse,” said Mr Lloyd, “There is an urgent cabinet meeting going on right now to determine next steps but it’s difficult to see a clear way through.

“Paradoxically as the two key opposing sides doubled-down last night we now see that the most likely outcome could be the worse nightmare for each of them.

“Either crashing out with no deal, or a long extension in the EU as well as having to take part in the upcoming European elections. Sadly at the moment in Westminster, compromise is seen as a dirty word by some MPs, which I think is regrettable. And when no side has a majority, it leads to the logjam we have today.”

