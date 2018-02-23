STEPHEN LLOYD MP: Care homes survey clunky, but don’t give up

East Sussex County Council has now released the public consultation into the proposed closure of Milton Grange and Firwood House.

You will be unsurprised to learn that it is fiendishly complicated and confusing - one of eight different surveys - and in pretty impenetrable language frankly. I do wonder sometimes - shades of Yes, Minister - if bureaucracies generally try to make it difficult for people to express their view. In this case, both of these outstanding dementia respite, care and rehab service providers MUST be kept open. Anyway, I’m not having that, so I’ve had one of my team read through the whole document and pull out the key Milton Grange/Firwood House section of the consultation and pasted the link below. Please do fill it in. It’s ludicrously clunky but don’t give up. Complete online, giving all necessary details of why you believe each home should be kept open along with your address details and then send off to the county council. It is SO important we fight these proposed closures on every front and I need as many readers of the Herald as possible to fill in the consultation survey because if at the end of this whole process County Hall can truthfully say only a few hundred have bothered to complete the consultation, then we may have a problem. It’s the way these things work, which is why I need thousands of people to complete the consultation across Eastbourne, Willingdon and beyond. The fight to keep these two brilliant service providers open is really important for our town - so please help me keep up the pressure. The online Milton Grange/Firwood House consultation is this link: http://bit.ly/CCeCnslt Just copy and paste it into your internet server and it will take you directly there. After filling it in please also ask all your friends to do the same, and for them to ask their friends locally as well. We can stop this wrongheaded proposal I am sure of it, but we will only do it by working the Eastbourne way - together!

I had the pleasure of visiting the DGH urology department recently and met the team. And extremely impressive they and their clinical service was. The departments reach goes way beyond the Trust boundaries and into Kent and parts of Surrey as their reputation has grown exponentially. A tribute to our very own Eastbourne DGH. I must also declare an interest here in I’ve used the department myself as an out-patient, so it was doubly interesting for me to see what they do up close, and the range of conditions they treat. An astonishingly busy team they are, with around 10,000 patients a year. It was good to meet them all. They are a tribute to the many outstanding nurses, doctors and support staff across the NHS who serve our town so well in the hospital and in the community health service every day of every week of every year. Thank you.

One of the numerous meetings I had in Westminster this week was with the Oliver King Foundation. Their aim is to get a defibrillator into every school in the UK by 2020. The charity was started when a youngster who was only 12 years old, Oliver King, had a sudden cardiac arrest and, tragically, died. Since then the family discovered that on average 12 young people die of this condition every week and, in most cases, if they’d had immediate recourse to a defibrillator, they would have survived. Listening to this awfully sad story and meeting Oliver’s father (in the photo) I was struck how, as is so often the case, tragedy begets something positive; so despite their being over 20,000 schools in the country they are now well on course with 5,000 having the equipment. For any parent to lose a child must be one of the most painful experiences imaginable. Mr King and the families determination to make a really constructive difference as a consequence of Oliver’s passing, so that other parents need not experience what had happened to them and their lad, was deeply moving. I promised to do what I could locally to see that our own schools all got hold of this life-saving equipment over the coming years.

That’s it folks. Have a good weekend and I hope to see you around town...