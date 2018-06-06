Step Out For Stroke this month at Hampden Park

Stroke survivors and their family and friends are being asked to take a Step Out For Stroke at a walk in Hampden Park.

The event is organised by the Stroke Association and will take place at 11am on Sunday, June 24.

Stroke is a leading cause of disability and there are more than 1.2 million people in the UK living with the after effects.

For stroke survivors, the challenge of taking part in Step out for Stroke will also celebrate their steps towards regaining their independence.

Television presenter Anna Richardson is backing the event and said, “I know first-hand the devastating impact that stroke can have.

“That’s why I’m inviting you to join thousands of the charity’s amazing supporters across the UK to take part in Step Out for Stroke 2018.

“The great thing about these walks is that you can walk at your own pace and in your own time. So, whether you walk just a few steps or the full mile, you’re doing something truly wonderful to help stroke survivors overcome the challenges of living with stroke and regaining their independence.

Anna’s father Jim suffered a stroke at 76. She said, “My first reaction was shock and panic. He’s recovered most of his physical and mental ability now and we treat each day as a win.”

Chloe Braidford, community and events fundraiser at the Stroke Association, said, “A stroke can happen to anyone, at any age, at any time and it changes lives in an instant.”

Step Out For Stroke is a family event and open to everyone. Visit www.stroke.org.uk/stepout to sign-up.