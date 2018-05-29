Steel frame of Eastbourne building emerges

The skyline above The Devonshire Quarter has a new feature, as the exciting work around the Welcome Building steel framework moves a step closer.

Five 18-metre long steel trusses, each weighing 11 tonnes, have now been installed on the south side of the new building and are at full height near the new lift shaft.

Eastbourne Welcome Building SUS-180529-102858001

The next stage will be to pour 220 tonnes of concrete to form the roof of Conference Hall 1 and then cladding will begin.

When completed the new building will link the Congress Theatre, providing state-of-the-art conference and exhibition facilities to create a first-class cultural, conference and sporting complex, known as The Devonshire Quarter.

In addition to the creation of the Welcome Building, the installation of a new mechanical and engineering system is underway at the Congress Theatre that will re-open next March with brand new seating, new lighting, new heating and air conditioning systems and new toilets.

Refurbishment of the Winter Gardens is also taking place and preparation work for the new lift shaft, new toilets, new carpet and the creation of a new top-floor function room has already begun.

Eastbourne's new Welcome Building SUS-180529-102846001

The creation of The Devonshire Quarter is on schedule for completion in March 2019.

It will create around 100 new additional full-time jobs across the local economy and an additional £4.6 million spend per annum by visitors from a site that already generates £18 million spend.

The project has also secured the future international men’s and women’s tennis at Devonshire Park and will give an economic boost from conference business worth £10 million per year.