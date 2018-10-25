Station cash machines have started charging to withdraw cash

The cash machines in Southern Rail stations have started charging people to withdraw money.

Customers are required to pay £1.99 if they wish to withdraw cash from the machines.

Southern Rail says the ‘highly regrettable’ decision was made by Cardtronics, which supplies the ATMs.

A Southern spokesperson said, “Southern has no control over this highly regrettable decision which was taken by Cardtronics.

“We have made clear our concerns to senior management at the company.

“The only option was to demand the machines be removed, but keeping them at stations at least gives passengers a choice.”

A spokesperson for Cardtronics said it was forced to make this decision after the UK ATM scheme introduced the first of a series of five per cent cuts to the fee banks pay ATM operators for cash withdrawals by their customers.

They said, “In some locations, this no longer covers our costs for delivering the service. In these cases, our first recourse is to try to talk to the businesses who host our ATMs to find a solution.

“In this instance we asked Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) to accept a lower commission, which would have allowed us to keep the machines free-to-use.

“They declined this proposal, so we were left with the choice of charging a fee to consumers for withdrawing cash or removing the ATM altogether.

“This is not what we wanted to do, but we were left with no alternative.”