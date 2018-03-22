Stargazing at Redoubt just before clocks go forward

Join stargazers at the Redoubt Fortress on Saturday when the evening skies are expected to bring a shining line-up of bright double stars, clusters, galaxies and nebulae.

Visitors have one last chance to examine the dark night skies before the evenings are lighter with expert tips from the Eastbourne Astronomical Society. There are plenty of reasons to look up at the skies this month as astronomy experts predict that visitors will be able to observe the seven day old First Quarter moon.

Run by Eastbourne Astronomical Society from 7–9pm, free entry. For more information visit HeritageEastbourne.co.uk. Photo Mark Jarvis.