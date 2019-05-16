Staff working to re-open Motcombe swimming pool after chemical leak

Firefighters are clearing up the scene at Motcombe following a suspected chemical leak at the pool.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue crews arrived at the scene, in Motcombe Lane, just before 7.30am this morning (Thursday, May 16) after reports of ‘potential chlorine exposure’ at Motcombe Swimming Pool.

Emergency services at Motcombe Pool SUS-190516-150511001

Roads were cordoned off and residents were warned to stay inside and keep their doors and windows closed.

An ESFRS spokesperson said at the time, “We were called to Motcombe Swimming Pool in Eastbourne this morning at 7:22 after reports that two people were suffering from the effects of a leak of chlorine gas.

“Six appliances and our Mass Decontamination Unit were mobilised along with four officers.”

Roads were cordoned off – and residents advised to keep their doors and windows closed – for more than four hours while the source of the leak was investigated.

Duncan Kerr, chief executive at Wave Leisure Trust which runs Motcombe Swimming Pool, said, “Today’s isolated incident of a small leak of sodium hypochlorite in the plant room at Motcombe swimming pool has now been resolved.

“The plant room has a secure bonded area which effectively stopped the leak from spreading. The safety of our staff and customers is our number one priority. The two members of staff who discovered the leak were seen by medical staff and have been given a clean bill of health.

“We are working hard to re-open the pool as soon as possible and we will update the Wave Leisure website and social media channels when it is re-opened.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.”