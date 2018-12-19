Staff ‘shaken’ after axe-wielding man robs Eastbourne Betfred

Police are appealing for information after two armed robberies at betting shops in Eastbourne in the space of two weeks.

Officers were informed of a man with an axe entering Betfred in Framfield Way at about 8.50pm on Thursday (December 13).

He was described as around 5ft 10 ins, of slim build and wearing a dark coloured jumper, a black waterproof jacket, white trainers, dark green gloves and a dark green balaclava.

This comes after a similar incident in the Betfred in Langney Shopping Centre on November 28.

According to Sussex Police, two men entered the betting shop armed with an axe and a knife at about 9.20pm.

They stole a large sum of money from the tills, police said.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in either incident, but police are appealing for further information.

Detective Sergeant Amanda Hover said, “These robberies occurred when the suspects knew there would be limited members of the public around.

“Fortunately no one was injured during either of these robberies but the staff and witnesses within the shop have, understandably, been left shaken.

“We believe these two incidents, despite there being just one suspect for the second, to be linked due to the methods used.

“We also believe that these two incidents could be linked to two other robberies in Eastbourne from last month.

“If you noticed any suspicious behaviour, witnessed the incident or potentially saw the suspects running away from the scene we would like to hear from you.”

Sussex Police say a 20-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of robbery. A 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were also arrested on suspicion of three counts of robbery.

The three have been released under investigation and enquiries are continuing.

Report information online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Hugo.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

