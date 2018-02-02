Staff shaken after armed robbery at Eastbourne shop

Police are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery at an Eastbourne shop last night (Thursday).

A man brandishing a knife reportedly entered One Stop in Winston Crescent and demanded money from two members of staff at about 9pm.

Sussex Police say he made off with approximately £150 in cash and the knife was recovered from the scene. The members of staff – a man and a woman – were left shaken but unhurt.

The suspect is described by police as white, about 5ft 9ins, of stocky build, with facial stubble, and was wearing a grey hoody – possibly Nike – black jogging bottoms and black trainers with three white stripes – possibly Adidas.

He also wore a black beanie hat, dark coloured gloves and a scarf covering his mouth which was black with a white stripe.

Officers are making house-to-house enquiries in the area, and anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1280 of 01/02.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.