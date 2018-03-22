Staff at Polegate insurance firm volunteer for Sport Relief

Staff at One Answer Insurance, in Polegate, will be volunteering to receive donation calls for Sport Relief 2018 on Friday March 23.

The call centre team will get active and join in with the fundraising themselves, taking part in the Nations Billion Step Challenge, as well as numerous fundraising activities on the night, taking part in fancy dress and cake sales.

In 2016 over 100 call centres supported Sport Relief helping to raise cash to help vulnerable people, across the UK and the world, to live happier, healthier and safer lives.

Sport Relief brings the nation together to get active, raise money and change lives. Since 2002, Sport Relief has raised over £335 million. The money raised by the public will be spent by Comic Relief to tackle the critical issues affecting people across the UK and the world.

This year, Sport Relief culminates in a week of activity from Saturday 17 to Friday March 23, leading to an unmissable night of TV on the BBC.

