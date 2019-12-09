Staff affected by Claremont Hotel fire invited to free jobs workshop

Hotel workers displaced by the devastating Claremont Hotel fire are being urged to get advice and support from a jobs workshop in the town this week.

Those whose livelihoods have been put at risk at this most difficult time of year are invited to make the most of free guidance and help from Eastbourne employment charity, People Matter.

Photo by Dorina Kolon

The sessions are being held from 10am onwards on Wednesday (December 11) at People Matter’s offices at 6 Saffrons Road, just beyond the town hall.

No appointments are necessary and the support is available not only for Claremont employees, but for any worker from surrounding business affected by the blaze.

Charity chief executive Ann Gillard said, “At People Matter we understand how uncertain the future may seem to some staff. That’s why we are opening our doors with our specialist support to anyone affected.

“The fact this is Christmas-time makes this even more difficult for these workers and their families.”

Help will include a range of free advice and services from CV writing and confidence-building courses to job-matching with potential employers. Officials from Jobcentre Plus will also be on hand to help.

Meanwhile, other Eastbourne hotels have already begun to alert People Matter to their job opportunities.

The jobs workshop is an early initiative from an alliance of town leaders. Alongside People Matter are the Eastbourne Hospitality Association, the town’s Chamber of Commerce, the Eastbourne Business Improvement District and Visit Eastbourne – the borough council’s tourism arm.

Kristian Hayter, vice chair of Eastbourne Hospitality Association, said, “Christmas time is around the corner. Staff will be paid in the short term but one of the things we really want to do is to present them options with local employers.”

Through its qualified and experienced advisers and a specialist Working For You team that actively seeks out opportunities with local employers, People Matter helps hundreds of clients back into employment each year.

The charity’s switchboard can be contacted on 01323 431289.