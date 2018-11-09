St Wilfrid Hospice’s Starlight Stroll breaks fundraising records

St Wilfrid’s Hospice has broken records with this year’s Starlight Stroll, its annual twilight sponsored walk.

Not only did a record 1,100 people sign-up to take part in the fundraiser, but the money raised from the event has more than doubled since last year’s event, totalling an incredible £91,638.

Starlight Stroll which has been the charity’s flagship event for the past four years, is a sponsored walk along Eastbourne seafront.

Those taking part can choose to walk four or six miles under the stars, in memory of loved ones and in support of the local hospice.

At the half way point, in the Italian Gardens, lantern dedicated to someone or many special people are laid on the lawn, creating a stunning garden of lights.

Many have described laying the lanterns as a very moving experience.

The hospice covers a catchment area of around 235,000 and provides palliative care to more than 1,550 people living with a terminal illness each year.

With running costs exceeding £13,000 a day, this year’s Starlight Stroll has paid for a week’s worth of care.

This is the amount needed to run the inpatient unit, to pay for the clinical staff needed in the hospice building and out in the community, for nurses to answer calls from worried patients and family members, for bereavement counselling sessions, for patients to attend sessions in the Wellbeing centre and in the community, and for every single other running cost the hospice incurs.

Pam Russell, St Wilfrid’s Hospice development director, said, “It is wonderful to see so many people from all areas of the local community coming together to remember their loved ones and to support each other and their local hospice.

“Most people in our catchment area will be touched by the care of St Wilfrid’s at some point in their lives, and it is only because of the wonderful support for events like Starlight Stroll that we can continue to provide free hospice care for those who need it.”

Beth Hillier, St Wilfrid’s Hospice events fundraiser, added, ‘Thank you so much to all of our supporters who took part and raised this phenomenal amount of money.

“Your dedication to fundraising has broken another Starlight Stroll record and will help the hospice clinical teams to care for even more people this year.”

There are many ways to get involved with St Wilfrid’s Hospice and the team is always keen to hear from people who are interested in helping.

If you would like to get involved through volunteering, taking part in an event, or making a donation they would love to hear from you.

Go to www.stwhospice.org to find out more.