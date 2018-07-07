Sporting fun for kids this summer holiday

It is set to be a fun-packed summer for Eastbourne’s kids and teenagers as Sport Eastbourne announces its action packed season of sports camps and play schemes.

From tennis to Tekkers Football Camps plus an athletics programme with Track Active, youngsters will be spoilt for sporting choices throughout the school summer holidays.

Rascal’s playschemes are OFSTED rated good and will be running at Sport Eastbourne’s Hampden Park, Cavendish and Shinewater Sports Centres from July 23 to September 3.

The sessions are filled with an exciting range of led activities for kids aged four to 12 years.

Youngsters can enjoy fun games, sports, bouncy castles and the opportunity to play on gaming consoles such as the Nintendo Wii and Xbox consoles. The art and craft activities running each week will be based around some fun themes including, recycling, healthy living and celebrating Eastbourne’s famous Airbourne festival.

Cllr Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council lead cabinet member for tourism and enterprise, said, “Sport Eastbourne’s children’s activities programme are a great opportunity for kids and teens to get active during the school holidays while offering them the chance to make new friends and learn new skills.”

For more information and costs involved visit www.SportEastbourne.com or telephone 01323 509859.