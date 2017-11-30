Sponsors support Stone Cross footballers

Local business have been thanked for their support in sponsoring young footballers, writes Matthew Watkinson.

Stone Cross Royals FC was founded by Darren Bland and Jon Wheeler back in July of 2012.

The club started out with only four members and has come a long way in recent years.

Today more than 200 players and 28 volunteers make up 15 teams from U5s to U13s.

The club has benefited from consistent support from local companies and has thanked the following for their help to the U12s Gold Team: Timber Erections based in Hailsham, CS Roofing based in Eastbourne and M W Pyle Roofing Contractors based in Stone Cross.

Stone Cross Royals chairman Darren Bland said, “Without companies support there is no way we would have been able to achieve what we have done over the last five years.

“Stone Cross Royals FC has emphasised the importance of creating a safe and enjoyable environment for the players, while keeping the prices down. The club has ensured every penny received has been reverted back into the club, helping provide the youngsters with the best facilities in the area and fantastic social events as Stone Cross Royals prove they are more than just a football club.”

Local businesses have continued to support more than 200 boys and girls and has helped to supply the players with kits, training equipment and tracksuits. This has allowed them to learn the art of football, but it has also helped to develop further skills as individuals and have great fun along the way.