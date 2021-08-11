Speedboat breaks down by Shoreham Harbour
Volunteers from Shoreham RNLI were called to help a speedboat that had broken down by the harbour last night (Tuesday, August 10).
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 7:15 am
Shoreham RLNI posted about the incident on social media at 11.15pm on Tuesday along with a video of the crew heading out.
A spokesperson from Shoreham RNLI said, “This is our inshore lifeboat launching this evening for the second time today to go to the aid of a broken down 16ft speedboat with three people on board east of the Spending Beach, Shoreham Harbour.
“The crew took the vessel into the harbour.”