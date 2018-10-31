Special reader discount on First World War statuette

Readers of this website are being offered an exclusive discount on a commemorative statuette, designed to mark the forthcoming 100th anniversary of Armistice.

Earlier this year the There But Not There initiative was launched nationally and it has seen some 4,000 churches and organisations take life-sized silhouettes, which symbolise those who fell in the First World War.

Some of these silhouettes have been bought by individuals and groups in Sussex and there are currently 93 in both Arundel Cathedral and St Nicholas’ Church opposite, in tribute to the 93 local men who died between 1914 and 1918.

As well as the larger pieces, Remembered, the group behind There But Not There has been selling 10 Inch Tommies, which people have bought to display in their homes, usually in memory of a relative who lost their life in battle.

This newspaper has teamed up with charity to offer our readers 10 per cent off the price of one of these limited edition pieces, meaning one will cost £26.99 when using our special code.

Rowley Gregg MC, director of Remembered, said: “We are so pleased to be able to offer Johnston Press’s Sussex readers 10% off their commemorative 10 inch Tommies. The county has been incredibly supportive of our campaign and those wanting to visit a six foot Tommy can do so at a number of locations around the area, including Arundel Cathedral.

“It is now a century since the horrors of the First World War unfolded, and Rolls of Honour bearing the names of those that lost their lives adorn the walls of public spaces and places of worship up and down the country. These Tommies offer people and communities the opportunity to remember a loved one and pay tribute to the incredible sacrifices they made.”

When visiting the website https://shop.therebutnotthere.org.uk/collections/all-products/products/tommy, simply add the code JOHNSTON100 in the discount box before you submit your order before November 11.