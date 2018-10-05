Special Duke and Duchess of Sussex supplement out now

Do not miss our eight page souvenir supplement celebrating the visit of Prince Harry and Meghan which took place on Wednesday (October 3).

The supplement, which is inside this week’s newspaper, has plenty of pictures from the day when the couple visited Brighton and Peacehaven.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, visit Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven. SUS-180410-103032001

There is also an article from our reporter Ginny Sanderson who was on the royal rota and was able to closely follow the royals during their visit, going inside Joff Youth Centre and seeing the royals interacts with the children.

Plus there is lots of reaction from people in the crowd who got to see and meet the Duke and Duchess.

If you were not able to keep up-to-date with all our coverage, visit our live blog which covers their visit across East and West Sussex here.

The supplement is in this week's Herald