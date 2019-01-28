Spaces left for teens on Eastbourne NCS programme

Spaces are filling up for Eastbourne’s National Citizen Service programme aimed at Year 11s and 12s.

The government-funded programme aims to build confidence in teenagers, equip them with life-skills, and allow them to create their own project to give back to the community.

In 2018, almost 100,000 teenagers took part in the programme with many coming from local schools including Ratton, Cavendish, and Gildredge House.

The four-week programme runs during the summer holidays and is split into four phases: Adventure, Discovery, Action, and Celebration.

Participants will have their weekends off.

A spokesman said, “NCS is amazing value for money. Each place is priced at £1,500 but being government-funded, all it will cost for your young person to take part is just £50 which covers the food, transport, and accommodation. Bursaries are available as money should never be a barrier to stopping anyone taking part in this unmissable experience.

“We have several start dates running throughout the summer to ensure that nobody misses out.

These can be found on our website at www.ncsyes.co.uk”

If you would like to find out more info or to sign-up, visit www.ncsyes.co.uk or speak to one of the team on 0800 197 8010.

A spokesperson said. “We look forward to welcoming a young person on NCS this summer!

“Participants can spend five days in North Devon at one of the UK’s top activity sites trying their hand at a range of activities such as rock climbing, stand up paddle-boarding, and survival skills. They will be in teams of 15 and will be with this team throughout their entire experience ensuring they build strong friendships that can continue long after the four weeks on programme.

“During the next part of NCS, teens could be staying in halls at the University of Kent. This week is heavily focused on giving them independence and equipping them with skills employers are increasingly valuing. During the day there will be a variety of workshops that could include first aid, public speaking, and team building sessions.

“In the evenings young people will work with their group mentor to budget and prepare their own meals.

“The action part of NCS is usually the most rewarding part of the experience. Young people will be back living at home but meet up with their team in Eastbourne. They will work with their group to plan and deliver their own social action project to give back to the local community.

“Previously in Eastbourne, groups have created sensory gardens, visited care homes to entertain the elderly, and found ways to increase food bank donations. Groups can pick whatever they’re passionate about and our mentors are there merely to support them along the way.

“A few weeks after the young people finish the four weeks of NCS, they will be invited to a celebration event in Eastbourne where we will reflect and look back on their journey and what they’ve achieved. During this event, we will award them with a signed certificate from the Prime Minister which they can use to make them stand out in interviews and on CVs and UCAS applications.”