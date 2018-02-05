South Downs in top 10 most Instagrammed spots for cyclists in UK

The South Downs has made the top 10 spots for cyclists to Instagram in the UK.

The rolling hills of the National Park came in 9th out of all the locations people like to capture – with 801 cyclists uploading the beautiful views onto the photo-sharing website.

Premier Inn, whose hotels are all bike-friendly, has analysed Instagram data to find the UK’s 10 most Instagrammed cycling spots. Looking back at the last 12 months of data from the photo sharing app, all cycling-related posts were compiled and reviewed based on their hashtags and locations.

The results reveal a wonderful mix of the most beautiful places around the UK for cyclists, from the winding hills of the Brecon Beacons to Fort William’s gateway to Ben Nevis – there’s something to inspire everyone to jump on their bike and snap away.

Topping the list was the Yorkshire Dales with a whopping 4,836 posts – perhaps not surprising since the Tour de France passed through in 2014.

Second was Richmond Park in London – a 12km route packed with roaming deer and wildlife –and in third place was Cambridge with its extensive cycle routes and picturesque River Cam.

The full list of cyclist-loved spots is:

1. Yorkshire Dales (4,836 posts)

2. Richmond Park (2,987 posts)

3. Cambridge (1,335 posts)

4. Dartmoor (1,189 posts)

5. Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park (887 posts)

6. Peak District (867 posts)

7. Fort William (833 posts)

8. Box Hill, Surrey (807 posts)

9. South Downs, Sussex (801 posts)

10. Brecon Beacons (780 posts)