Some searches in hunt for missing firefighter in Lewes ‘exhausted’

Police say they will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of missing London firefighter Anthony Knott – but officers admit foot searches in Lewes have been “exhausted”.

The 33-year-old firefighter was with a group of friends at The Lamb pub in Fisher Street, Lewes, on Friday December but for unknown reasons he left the premises alone about 7.16pm and has not been seen since.

His family, Sussex Police and the London Fire Brigade have helped in the search for him but there has been no trace.

A police spokesperson said this week a huge amount of work to locate him had taken place.

“Foot searches in the area of the Pells, Lewes, have been exhausted following an extensive and thorough search led by specialist search advisors,” said the spokesperson.

“Further specialist search tactics may take place in the next few days and the investigation continues.

“We would like to thank the public for their tremendous support, in particular those who have sent in potential lines of enquiry which officers are currently looking into.

“We ask anyone with any new information to make contact with us, quoting Operation Barnstaple, so these new lines of enquiry can be progressed.”

